Essentra PLC (LON:ESNT) Declares Dividend of GBX 14.40

Essentra PLC (LON:ESNT) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 14.40 ($0.19) per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Essentra’s previous dividend of $6.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ESNT traded up GBX 10.60 ($0.14) on Friday, reaching GBX 358.60 ($4.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. Essentra has a twelve month low of GBX 351.20 ($4.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 459.13 ($6.04). The stock has a market capitalization of $943.76 million and a PE ratio of 23.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 416 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 416.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESNT. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 475 ($6.25).

Essentra

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

