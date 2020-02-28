Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 36,668 MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

MD stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42. MEDNAX Inc has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $905.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

