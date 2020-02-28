Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. CNB Bank grew its position in Acuity Brands by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Acuity Brands by 1,227.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $99.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.63. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $147.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from to and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.