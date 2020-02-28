Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 68.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 67,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 57.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $99,000.90. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

