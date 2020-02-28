Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $1.07 Million in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,237,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,930,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Vision by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,071,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after buying an additional 122,976 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after buying an additional 38,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 440,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after buying an additional 90,300 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EYE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 1.57. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $39.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.30 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

In related news, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $2,239,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

