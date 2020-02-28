Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -209.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amarin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

