Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Position Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 330,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36,797 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $817,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,180,453.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,651,122.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $259,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,533 shares in the company, valued at $484,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. BTIG Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.64.

Shares of ESS traded down $13.33 on Friday, reaching $283.36. 1,029,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,737. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $271.58 and a 12 month high of $334.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

