Ether-1 (ETHO) Price Hits $0.0051 on Exchanges

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $220,078.00 and approximately $37,851.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ether-1 has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00040607 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00437891 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001394 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011670 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001753 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011472 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 42,971,881 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

