Ether Zero 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $408,044.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $408,044.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, DigiFinex, EXX and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.05 or 0.02593562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00086236 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 94% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 210,146,375 coins and its circulating supply is 168,116,962 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Hotbit, DigiFinex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.