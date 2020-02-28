Etherparty (FUEL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $84,917.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including ACX, Binance, Gate.io and HitBTC. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $84,917.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.85 or 0.02514637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00219962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00049086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00131174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ACX, Binance, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

