EUNO Price Hits $0.0072 on Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $232,263.00 and approximately $14,254.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004710 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001172 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 35,359,319 coins and its circulating supply is 32,394,612 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.