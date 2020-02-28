Evedo Price Up 16.3% Over Last Week (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. Evedo has a total market cap of $174,562.00 and $354,736.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Evedo has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. One Evedo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00055172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00517873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.62 or 0.06752768 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00066181 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030467 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005484 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011550 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,056,590 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co.

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.