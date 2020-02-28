EvenCoin Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $170,307.00 and approximately $554,596.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00040425 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00438089 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001396 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011571 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001771 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011474 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003381 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EVN is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

