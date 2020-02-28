Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on EB. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,477 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,868,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,025,000 after acquiring an additional 671,167 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Eventbrite by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,344,000 after acquiring an additional 465,194 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its position in Eventbrite by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,626,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,809,000 after acquiring an additional 318,561 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EB stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $32.82.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.