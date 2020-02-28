Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Eventbrite updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

EB stock traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $14.61. 4,850,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,148. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EB. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Eventbrite from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.