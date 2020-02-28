Eventbrite Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,218 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,198% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

Shares of NYSE EB traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.61. 4,850,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,148. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,626,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,809,000 after purchasing an additional 318,561 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 78,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EB. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Eventbrite from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

