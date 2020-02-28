EverGreenCoin (EGC) 1-Day Volume Tops $11.00

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. EverGreenCoin has a total market cap of $175,686.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.01014573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00041334 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00016786 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00198231 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00070926 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001913 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00324478 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EverGreenCoin (EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,212,437 coins. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

