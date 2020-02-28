Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 967 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.37.

PepsiCo stock traded down $7.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

