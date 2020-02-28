Evermay Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $41,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $6.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.12. 177,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,134. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $180.29 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.53.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

