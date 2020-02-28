Evermay Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,225 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.6% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in Visa by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 6,896 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,349,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,664,000 after acquiring an additional 34,050 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $2,036,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,065. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.16. 2,592,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,250,737. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.00 and its 200 day moving average is $185.80. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.