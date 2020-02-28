Evermay Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LH traded down $10.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.95. 11,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $196.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.89. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LH shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.69.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $5,024,655.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

