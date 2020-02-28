Evermay Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,221 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,402,000 after acquiring an additional 202,379 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,173,000 after acquiring an additional 125,867 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,972,000 after acquiring an additional 136,819 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,244,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,311,000 after acquiring an additional 33,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,437,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,719,000 after acquiring an additional 467,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $6.45 on Friday, hitting $114.92. 911,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,681,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $389.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

