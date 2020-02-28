Evermay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,511 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bancorp comprises about 0.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 53.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 19.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 25,809 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SASR. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other news, EVP Aaron Michael Kaslow purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $33,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,910. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,162. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.80 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 27.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

