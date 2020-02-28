Evermay Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 705,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,200,150. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $236.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.