Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 342,333 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 170,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 110,615 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,504 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 62,935 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.51. 4,922,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,118,944. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $255.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $145,170.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

