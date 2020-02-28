Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,118 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after acquiring an additional 546,832 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after acquiring an additional 425,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,476.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 335,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.92.

Shares of HD traded down $11.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.55. 183,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,967. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.26. The firm has a market cap of $256.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

