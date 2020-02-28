Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 379 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $43.92 on Friday, reaching $1,271.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,467.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,315.27. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,523.89.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

