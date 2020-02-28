Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Short Interest Up 14.6% in February

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the January 30th total of 6,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 632,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days. Currently, 34.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $422,423.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,289.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Evolus alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Evolus by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Evolus by 1,328.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Evolus by 1,481.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

EOLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evolus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Evolus from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

EOLS opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.66. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $304.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 4.30.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolus will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.