EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Sells 13,875 Shares

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $1,113,746.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,202,489.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EXAS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,243,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,083. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.89 and a beta of 1.36. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $123.99.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $8,670,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXAS. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.