ExclusiveCoin Price Down 8.3% This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $283,220.00 and $1,502.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and CryptoBridge. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000409 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

