Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Short Interest Update

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,120,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the January 30th total of 18,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $18.59. 5,421,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,425. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.93.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.09.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $868,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $472,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 610,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,664. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,150,000 after buying an additional 5,750,000 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,636,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,561,000 after buying an additional 3,541,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 660.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after buying an additional 3,395,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,953,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,348,000 after buying an additional 3,104,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,061,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,912,000 after buying an additional 611,170 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

