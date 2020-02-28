Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Bought by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,933 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after buying an additional 1,551,062 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.9% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 368,667 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after buying an additional 53,229 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 12,815 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,039 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1,454.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 71,602 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 66,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.23.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $45.14 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

