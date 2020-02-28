ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.13. The stock had a trading volume of 77,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,533. ExlService has a one year low of $55.34 and a one year high of $78.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.11 million. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. ExlService’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $143,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $41,187.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,358 shares of company stock worth $2,258,825. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ExlService by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ExlService by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.