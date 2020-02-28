ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $80.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.65. ExlService has a 52 week low of $55.34 and a 52 week high of $78.86.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $90,841.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,032.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $74,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,825 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,986,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners bought a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,030,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in ExlService by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

