EXMR FDN (EXMR) Market Capitalization Tops $10.38 Million

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One EXMR FDN token can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00018991 BTC on exchanges. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $10.38 million and $322,200.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00051764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00497027 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.82 or 0.06692616 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00065836 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029104 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011584 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003554 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR. The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin.

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

