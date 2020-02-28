Exosis Price Hits $0.14 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Exosis has a market capitalization of $48,041.00 and approximately $26,220.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,697.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.40 or 0.02612180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.87 or 0.03605494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00692345 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00791518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00086626 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027971 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00599006 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 510,561 coins and its circulating supply is 345,561 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

