Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 216.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Exponent worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 4.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 933,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,278,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 12.0% in the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 288,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exponent news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,891,316.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,043 shares in the company, valued at $22,529,136.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $452,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,612.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,468 shares of company stock worth $7,030,134. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EXPO traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.24. 8,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,306. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $54.38 and a one year high of $82.82.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

