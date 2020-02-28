Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785,985 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Extended Stay America worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STAY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 254,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,051. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $19.73.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.95 million.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

STAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

