Extended Stay America to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Extended Stay America has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Extended Stay America has a payout ratio of 96.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of NYSE:STAY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. 4,656,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,301. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $272.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.95 million.

In other news, insider Bruce N. Haase bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STAY shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

