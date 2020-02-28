Extremely Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Share Price

Press coverage about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has been trending extremely negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a media sentiment score of -4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Delta Air Lines’ analysis:

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.58.

DAL stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.13. The company had a trading volume of 19,847,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average of $57.30. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $107,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,203.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.