Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $51.44. The company had a trading volume of 62,439,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,976,857. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average of $67.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

