Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 123,655 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $58,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 37,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 654.9% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 77,433 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.44. 62,439,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,976,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

