Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Lowered to $99.00 at Bank of America

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 92.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 62,439,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,976,857. The company has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

