Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Decreased by Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513,130 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 16.8% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of Facebook worth $310,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Facebook by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in Facebook by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,955 shares of company stock worth $17,693,589. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.37. The stock had a trading volume of 483,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,173,284. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $540.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.13.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

