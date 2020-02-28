Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Getting Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a news sentiment score of -2.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Aegis raised their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $189.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $540.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.91 and its 200 day moving average is $197.13.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,955 shares of company stock worth $17,693,589 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

