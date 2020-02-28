Faceter 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Faceter has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $51.55 and $24.43. Faceter has a market capitalization of $408,800.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00054466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00528533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $579.47 or 0.06688604 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00065376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030192 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005460 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011657 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

