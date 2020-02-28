Factom Price Reaches $2.51 on Exchanges (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Factom has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. Factom has a total market capitalization of $22.33 million and approximately $362,964.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Factom coin can currently be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00028859 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, BCEX, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Factom Coin Profile

Factom’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 8,881,109 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Factom is factom.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex, Cryptopia, BCEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

