FansTime Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. FansTime has a total market cap of $722,582.00 and $110,666.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FansTime has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One FansTime token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, HADAX, CoinMex and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.48 or 0.02512768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00218906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00048548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00130351 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Gate.io, Bit-Z, CoinMex, HADAX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.