Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.04.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.40 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,546,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Farfetch by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 3,779,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after buying an additional 2,712,700 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 191.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 3,725,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after buying an additional 2,449,534 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after buying an additional 1,314,726 shares during the period. Finally, Barker Partnership L.P. bought a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,579,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $9.51 on Friday. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

