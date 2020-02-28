Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Stock Price

News stories about Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) have been trending positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Man Group earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of MNGPF stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Man Group has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99.

About Man Group

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

